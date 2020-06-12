Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson and other police department leaders will give a presentation to the Idaho Falls City Council on use of force at the next council work session on Monday.
“Millions of people across our country have employed their constitutionally guaranteed rights to protest and to petition their government about their concerns,” Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said in a news release. “This is of fundamental importance. As elected officials, it is incumbent upon us to listen and do our part to make sure concerns are heard.”
The review of use-of-force policies comes after nationwide protests against police violence. The protests began in several cities after a video was posted of former Minneapolis Police Department Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd during an arrest for more than eight minutes. Floyd later died from his injury, and Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said the police department recently completed a review internally of its use of force policies, and said the presentation would be part of an ongoing process discussing the department's rules.
"This will be the step where we will evaluate what is already in place," Clements said.
Multiple protests have been held locally by Black Lives Matter of Idaho Falls. On June 3, Johnson and several officers met with members of the community on the Riverwalk to discuss the protests, George Floyd and police policies.
Johnson told the Post Register that if officers saw a colleague using excessive use of force such as in the Floyd arrest, they should intervene or call a supervisor.
Clements said police and city officials have received multiple calls from community members asking about department policies. She said several changes callers had demanded had already been made, citing the "8 Can't Wait" campaign as an example, which lists eight changes advocates of police reform say can reduce use-of-force incidents.
According to data from the police department, officers had 49,383 interactions with the public in 2019, 2,538 of which involved an arrest. Out of those, 122 incidents involved use of force, about 4.8% of arrests and 0.2% of interactions.
The presentation will be available via livestream during the next city council work session at 3 p.m. Monday on the city's website.
Clements said she did not have statistics on how many use of force incidents had been reviewed by the police department's internal affairs office. Internal affairs reviews are part of an employee's personnel file, which are typically not open to the public under Idaho law.
The police department has not had a lawsuit filed against it for use of force since 2015, when Dustin Shay George sued the City of Idaho Falls for a 2015 incident in which Idaho Falls Police had detonated a flash-bang grenade outside the truck he was in, shattered the back window with bean bag rounds and pepper-sprayed George.
The police department said it had probable cause to arrest George with force, stating in court filings they had reason to believe he was armed and dangerous, posing a threat to himself and others.
Former District Judge Gregory Moeller dismissed George's lawsuit, citing qualified immunity, which protects public officials from lawsuits as long as they do not violate clearly established rights of the individual. Qualified immunity has been a target among protesters, who argue it gives too much leeway for law enforcement to use force in their duties.