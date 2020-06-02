The Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting a Wednesday forum for community members to speak with law enforcement about the national outcry over George Floyd's death.
The event will be held on the River Walk across from the Bonneville County Courthouse from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
"As your police department, we want to participate in this dialogue with you," Police Chief Bryce Johnson wrote in a letter.
Protests and riots have risen up across the country after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was videotaped kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for more than 8 minutes while he was in custody. Floyd died after being taken to a hospital, and Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He and three officers who did not intervene were fired.
Johnson wrote in his letter that officers would write their own thoughts and share them on social media on Thursday.
"We take pride in the positive relationships we have with our community, but know there is more that we can do," Johnson wrote. "As a department, we are committed to that effort and hope you will join us in that mission."