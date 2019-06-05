What is community-oriented policing? How are we growing and becoming better? What are we doing to keep up with changing crime and public safety needs? What are our plans for the future?
Come to a presentation tomorrow for answers to questions like these.
The Idaho Falls Police Department would like to invite members of the public to a presentation tomorrow night on the department’s Five Year Strategic Plan. The plan includes goals and focus areas for the future including a police facility, improved crime management and prevention, enhanced traffic enforcement, and other areas.
The Mission of the Idaho Falls Police Department is: In partnership with the people of Idaho Falls, to create an environment free from crime and the fear of crime. The Five Year Strategic Plan is intended to guide the major decisions and focus of the Department for the next five years (2019 – 2024).
Over that time period, IFPD has many goals that are all tied to providing enhanced services to address the growing needs of the Idaho Falls community. Some of those goals are already well underway. Others will take longer to complete or may wait to be addressed in the later years of the plan.
Several goals in the IFPD Five Year Strategic Plan are as follows:
Community Oriented Policing – This is a policing model that allows law enforcement and the community to work together to address crime, disorder, and safety issues. It also places a high emphasis on strong positive relationships between law enforcement and community members as we all seek to improve the quality of life for everyone in the community. This is a policing model the Idaho Falls Police Department supports and is incorporating into department actions.
Police Facility – The Idaho Falls Police Department has severely outgrown current facilities and is currently split between several physical locations. The current facilities present significant challenges to meeting the modern law enforcement needs of the department and the city. Efforts are being made now to evaluate current facilities and possible options moving forward.
Additional School Resource Officers – In the 2018-2019 school year, there were three IFPD Officers assigned to School District 91. IFPD and the school district are working together to add an addition School Resource Officer position for the 2019-2020 school year.
Enhanced Traffic Enforcement – IFPD is working to utilize a variety of tactics to address speeding, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and other traffic enforcement needs within the city.
Neighborhood Police Officers – These will be officers dedicated to working full time in identified high crime neighborhoods and also coordinating with Neighborhood Watch Organizations in other areas of the city.
Cold Case Unit – This unit will include dedicated and specially trained personnel who can investigate the department’s cold cases.
This is not a complete list but does include a few highlights from the IFPD Five Year Strategic Plan.
This presentation will be tomorrow, June 6th from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Idaho Falls City Council Chambers, 680 Park Avenue. Community members will have the opportunity to meet Idaho Falls Police Department leadership, to hear a presentation about the strategic plan, and are invited to come with questions.