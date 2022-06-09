The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s office rested its case Thursday afternoon after four days of testimony in the murder trial of Marshall Hendricks for shooting Rory Neddo.
Much of the fourth day of the trial was spent by both the prosecution and defense working to establish the reliability of witnesses who supported their version of events on the day of the shooting and challenge those that did not.
Hendricks shot and killed Neddo on Sept. 2, 2019, after Neddo came to the house of Hendricks’ girlfriend to confront him about his affair with Neddo’s ex-girlfriend. He has been charged with first-degree murder, but is arguing the shooting was justified as self-defense.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer worked Thursday to show the jury Neddo was angry but not violent and did not pose a threat to justify the shooting, which he has said happened without provocation.
Defense Attorney Allen Browning, in contrast, asked witnesses about Neddo having a reputation for violence and a hair-trigger temper, who provoked Hendricks into shooting him.
Most of the day was spent on the testimony of Jason Wessells, Neddo’s brother who drove him to the residence and witnessed the shooting.
Wessells is one of three people who saw Hendricks shoot Neddo, besides Hendricks himself and Jessica Hendricks, Neddo’s ex-girlfriend who has since married Hendricks.
Wessells testified that Neddo asked to borrow his car the day of the shooting. Wessells instead volunteered to drive his brother, telling the jury he wanted to make sure his car would still be available for him to go to work in the morning.
According to Wessells, Neddo exited the car when they arrived at the home of Hope Dixon, Hendricks’ girlfriend at the time. He said Marshall immediately pointed a gun at Neddo, and that Neddo responded by saying, “Put the gun down, let’s talk about this.”
Wessells said Neddo then told Marshall that if he was going to point a gun at him he’d better use it or he would be “jacked up.” Marshall then reportedly shot Neddo.
Wessells then reportedly ran to his brother’s body and yelled at Marshall. He said Marshall pointed the gun at his head point-blank, causing Wessells to fear for his life.
“I just hoped my mom wasn’t burying two kids in one day,” Wessells said.
The testimony stands in contrast to that of Jessica, who said Neddo “chest-bumped” and pushed Marshall when he arrived, and who said she never saw Marshall point the gun at Wessells.
The two have also disagreed on Neddo’s character, with Wessells describing his brother as a reasonable and calm person who could become angry when he was lied to. Jessica, in contrast, has said Neddo was violent and abusive, particularly when high on meth.
Jessica stated during her testimony Wednesday that Wessells had been her meth dealer before the shooting, and that she had paid for the drugs with sex. Wessells denied both that he had given her drugs and that he had ever had sex with her.
Spencer objected to the defense asking Wessells about a relationship with Jessica, saying it was irrelevant given the trial was about Marshall shooting Neddo.
Browning countered, however, that the issue played to the reliability of both witnesses, as they both saw the shooting and were giving differing versions of events. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. allowed Browning to continue his questioning.
Browning challenged Wessells’ statement by revealing he had a photo Wessells reportedly sent to Jessica of his genitalia. The photo was sent to her by a contact named “Jason” on Feacebook. Spencer noted during his redirect that the photo had a time stamp of October 2020, more than a year after the shooting.
Wessells denied the photo was of him. He also denied using Facebook or other social media.
Browning noted a key piece of evidence, Facebook messages exchanged between Jessica and Wessells, had already been introduced as evidence and contradicted Wessells’ claim. Wessells then said he briefly used Facebook and no longer has a profile.
Browning pulled up a Facebook profile that appears to belong to Wessells, with his name and photos. Wessells first said the profile was not made by him, then said the profile was hacked and that he no longer had control over it.
Browning recalled Jessica, this time as a witness for the defense, to testify that she had received sexual photos from Wessells before and after the shooting.
Browning also cited contradictions between Wessells’ testimony at previous preliminary hearings and his testimony Thursday.
Wessells told the court that the trip over was silent and he did not know they were driving to a confrontation. At a preliminary hearing in November 2019, however, Wessells had said he learned partway to Dixon’s House that Neddo was expecting a fight.
“I’m going to feel bad when I beat the brakes off this kid,” Neddo reportedly told Wessells, according to Wessells’ testimony in 2019.
Browning attempted to hold Wessells to his previous statements in a manner similar to how Spencer questioned Jessica, by reading his previous testimony and asking if the record was accurate.
According to Browning, Wessells made no mention of Neddo putting a gun under his seat when previously questioned, but now said he saw Neddo empty his pockets and put a gun under his car seat.
Browning also questioned Wessells about Neddo’s body “twitching” after he was shot, noting Wessells had not mentioned it at previous hearings. During redirect by Spencer, however, Wessells said he had told police his brother’s body twitched during an interview on Sept. 5, which was supported by police reports Spencer shared with Wessells.
The movement of Neddo’s body has been a focus of the defense as Browning has suggested Wessells could have moved Neddo’s body to take a gun left at the crime scene.
Another witness, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Detective Elena Medrano, who was the lead investigator in the homicide, said there was evidence the body was moved.
A photo shared with the jury showed blood streaks had run down the right side of Neddo’s face, despite the fact that the left side was facing down.
Medrano testified, however, that she had seen body camera footage indicating a deputy had moved the body at the crime scene.
Spencer also called Whitlee Taylor, Dixon’s cousin and an ex-girlfriend of Neddo’s. She denied that Neddo had a reputation for violent behavior, even when high on drugs, and that he would instead play video games.
A juvenile witness who was removed from the house before the shooting said she also had not known Neddo to be violent. She said she knew of his drug use, but that he typically slept after using meth.
After the prosecution rested, Browning called Susan Rodriguez, Jessica’s stepmother, who said she knew Neddo had a reputation for “unpredictable, extreme violence.” Rodriguez said she forbade her other children from going to Jessica’s residence because she feared for their safety.
The trial is set to continue Friday at 8:30 a.m. Browning told the court he next intends to call Hendricks to testify.
Hendricks is charged with first-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, punishable with up to 20 years in prison.