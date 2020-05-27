An Idaho Falls man in jail for robbery is facing a new charge after he reportedly punched a deputy while incarcerated.
Gilberto Mendoza, 28, was charged after a surveillance camera recorded him punching a deputy who was attempting to serve Mendoza a meal.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 16. A sheriff's office deputy who reviewed the recording reported the deputy had opened Mendoza's cell, then turned around to retrieve his food. Mendoza reportedly exited his cell and began punching the deputy from behind, hitting him three times in the head.
Several deputies arrived to assist the victim and separated the two. When questioned about the attack, Mendoza said he was angry after he heard deputies talking about him. When asked what the deputies said, Mendoza responded that he did not know, only that he thought they were talking about him. The affidavit states Mendoza had a swollen lip. When asked about it, Mendoza said he had been punching himself, citing mental illness.
Mendoza was sentenced to prison in February after he pleaded guilty to robbing a gas station, in which he threatened a cashier with a knife. During his sentencing, Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey noted that Mendoza has a history of assaulting staff while incarcerated. Mendoza is serving a two- to 12-year prison sentence in the county jail for the robbery.
Mendoza was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Bonneville County Courthouse.