BOISE — A bill to make some changes to the state law regulating prison inmate labor has been introduced into the Idaho House.
The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Monday to print the bill, clearing the way for a full hearing later. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, is sponsoring it.
The bill, Ricks said, would make it possible for inmates to work in all agricultural fields, as well as do conservation-related work such as fighting wildfires and working on soil conservation or for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. It would also make some language changes to the current law and stipulate that some of the money inmates make be used to pay fines and fees and be put in their re-entry accounts.