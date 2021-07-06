A Rigby man was arrested in Bonneville County after he reportedly drove up to a group celebrating on July 2 and pulled a gun on them.
The victims and multiple witnesses consistently told police that Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 27, pulled up on the road next to the victim's home where they were setting off fireworks.
Solorio-Alvarado reportedly exited the car and began asking, "Who's a (expletive)?" He repeated the expletive multiple times during the incident, according to the affidavit.
The two victims said they told Solorio-Alvarado he was intoxicated and should not be driving. They said they asked him if they could give him a ride home or if there was someone they could call to help him.
The victims said they saw Solorio-Alvarado grab something from his car's glove box. One of the victims grabbed Solorio-Alvarado's arm to see what he was holding and saw it was a .38 Special.
One of the victims grabbed the gun from Solorio-Alvarado while the other pinned him to the ground. Police were called and the victim turned over the gun, now unloaded, to the responding deputies.
Solorio-Alvarado admitted to having the gun and pulling it from the glove box. Solorio-Alvarado said one of the victims offered him coffee. He said he grabbed the gun because the victims kept telling him to come out of the car and that he did not feel safe.
Solorio-Alvarado was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison, and driving under the influence where the defendant has had two or more prior convictions, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 16 in Bonneville County Court.