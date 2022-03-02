Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 32-year-old woman Tuesday night at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after she reportedly assaulted hospital staff and attempted to remove a deputy's firearm from its holster.
Deputies responded just after 7 p.m. to the 7000 East block of Foothill Road following a reported disturbance involving an intoxicated female at a residence, a sheriff's office news release said. The reporting party advised that Megan Avery was out of control and possibly using drugs. Upon arrival deputies requested Idaho Falls Fire respond with an ambulance crew to treat Avery for a possible drug overdose. Avery was transported by ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be evaluated.
While at the hospital, it was apparent Avery was experiencing a variety of side effects to an intoxicating substance causing her to hallucinate and exhibit irrational behavior dangerous to herself and others, the release said. Just before midnight, Avery attempted to run from her room and was restrained. During this time Avery began to physically fight with emergency room staff and a deputy assigned to hospital security, by hitting, kicking, and trying to bite, the release said. At one point during the altercation Avery twisted the collar and stethoscope of an emergency room nurse around their neck causing a minor injury and cutting off the airway until others could force Avery's hand to let go.
During the struggle Avery was able to free a hand and attempted to remove the deputy’s firearm from its holster, the release said. The deputy was working to keep the firearm secured in the holster and gave commands to Avery to let it go while attempting to physically remove her grip. The deputy was able to free himself from Avery but sustained a minor back injury in the struggle, the release said.
Avery continued to fight and struggle for more than 15 minutes until sedation medication took effect and she calmed down. After a medical clearance was completed, Avery was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for battery upon certain personnel and attempting to disarm a peace officer, both felonies. While at the jail, Deputies located more than 2 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Avery’s clothing, the release said.
Battery upon certain personnel and attempting to disarm a peace officer are both punishable with up to five years in prison.