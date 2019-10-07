Investigation Discovery is airing an episode of "Someone You Thought You Knew" tonight focused on the 2017 murder of Lisa Stukey in Ammon.
Stukey was killed in June 2017 when Jameion Hernandez broke into her house and beat her to death with a baseball bat.
Stukey's body was not discovered for weeks when her friends visited to check on her. Several witnesses came forward and identified Hernandez, who had talked about killing Stukey after she reportedly convinced his adopted grandfather into disinheriting his family.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to the murder in July 2018. He was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to a life sentence.
The episode, titled "Evil in Idaho," is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. Mountain time on the Investigation Discovery network.