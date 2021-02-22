The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting incident that happened in the 3100 block of N. Yellowstone Hwy on February 16th, 2021 between two males involved in an altercation. Deputies were called to that area at approximately 11:30pm to a report of two males fighting in the road, followed by a gunshot causing an injury to one of them. Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire personnel arrived finding 31 year old Taylor R. Murrieta of Idaho Falls had sustained a gunshot wound. Murrieta was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) with a non-survivable injury leaving him on life support until he died a few days later.
At the scene, Deputies identified 42 year old Donald T. Randall of Bonneville County as the other party involved in the altercation. Deputies learned Murrieta had apparently been following Mr. Randall in a separate vehicle on N. Yellowstone Hwy, driving aggressively and trying to get him to pull over. Randall and Murrieta both stopped in the road, exited their vehicles and an altercation ensued. During this time Mr. Randall called dispatch advising of what was happening and after returning to his vehicle advising that Murrieta was attempting to pull him out of it. Mr. Randall told Deputies he retrieved a handgun from inside his vehicle and fired one shot at Murrieta, injuring him just before the first Deputy arrived on scene. Deputies learned Mr. Randall and Mr. Murrieta were known to each other and had prior confrontations.
This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office for review upon completion. No further details are available at this time.