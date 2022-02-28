SHELLEY — A suspect has died and a multiagency investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Shelley, according to Shelley Police Chief Rod Mohler.
Mohler said that at 10:44 p.m. Sunday, a Shelley Police Department officer assisted by a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at an apartment complex in the 600 block of West Fir Street, responding to information that a man — identified as John Charles Moreida, 34 — wanted on an outstanding felony warrant was inside one of the apartments.
The warrant stemmed from a previous felony drug charge, Mohler added.
After a short time, the Shelley officer made contact with Moreida inside an apartment, Mohler said. Moreida produced an edged weapon and advanced toward the officer.
In what the officer believed was an immediate threat to his life, Mohler said, the officer was forced to fire his weapon. Immediate life-saving measures were not successful and Moreida was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not physically injured and has been placed on paid leave pending the investigation, which Mohler said is standard procedure.
Shelley Police requested a critical incident protocol which activated a multi-agency team to investigate the incident.
Mohler said the team is being led by detectives with the Pocatello Police Department and includes detectives from the Idaho State Police, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County, and Blackfoot Police Department.
Sunday’s shooting was the third fatal officer-involved shooting in the state this year and the first in eastern Idaho in 2022. There were 12 fatal officer-involved shootings in Idaho in 2021, the Idaho Press reported. That was the most in a single year dating back to 2000 according to reporting from the Idaho Statesman and other news outlets. Eastern Idaho saw four fatal officer-involved shootings in a single week in February 2021.
Police shot and killed at least 1,055 people nationwide in 2021, the highest total since The Washington Post began tracking fatal shootings by officers in 2015, the Post reported.