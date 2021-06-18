An Iona man was arrested after he reportedly sexually assaulted a teen girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Brian Packer, 53, made the 14-year-old girl enter a shower with him under the guise that he needed help with bandages while he showered.
In a forensic interview at the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, the victim said Packer had touched her inappropriately several times when they were alone.
She told the forensic interviewer that Packer made her enter a shower, telling her it was because he needed help with dressings on his arm after a surgery. During this incident, he reportedly touched her inappropriately several times, including by forcing her into hugs. She said he forbade her from wearing a bathing suit while in the shower.
The victim said Packer told her not to tell anyone what had happened.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office detective interviewed Packer, who initially denied the incident occurred. He then admitted he had asked the victim for help with his dressings. He admitted to getting into the shower with the victim.
Packer is charged with child sexual abuse by having sexual contact with a minor, punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 29 in Bonneville County Court.