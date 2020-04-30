An Iona man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly approached two Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies with a knife.
The deputies were responding to the home of Garrett Allen Huserik, 35, at around 6:08 p.m. in response to reports of domestic violence.
Huserik's neighbors told the deputies the victim was inside their home. According to a sheriff's office news release, Huserik exited his house holding a knife and yelled at the deputies to "get some."
According to the news release, Huserik ignored commands from law enforcement to drop the knife and walked toward them. One of the deputies used a Taser to stun Huserik.
The Taser was used a second time after Huserik, still holding the knife, attempted to stand up and move toward the deputies. He then dropped the knife and was arrested and handcuffed.
The victim told deputies Huserik had knocked her phone out of her hand, held her down on a bed and punched her approximately 10 times in the head. She said her 3-year-old daughter was sitting next to her when Huserik attacked. Another child at the residence reportedly called 911.
Huserik denied hitting the victim when questioned by deputies. He said he had not meant to threaten the deputies with the knife, claiming he had it because he had been working in the kitchen.
Huserik was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, both punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, punishable with up to a year in jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 13 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.