An Iona man was arrested Saturday after a six-hour standoff with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
According to a sheriff's office news release, deputies in Iona responded to check the condition of a woman on North Main Street at 3:40 p.m.
Deputies had been called to the location previously and had an arrest warrant for the arrest of Michael Miller, 45, who also lived at the residence. The warrant was for a reported felony domestic battery incident the sheriff's office was investigating.
When law enforcement arrived, however, they were unable to make contact with either Miller or the woman. The news release states they refused to communicate with the deputies.
The sheriff's office called a SWAT team to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the house. The SWAT team breached the house around 10 p.m., locating Miller, who turned himself in to the deputies.
The woman, who was suffering from a medical condition, was found and treated by emergency medical responders from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.
Miller was taken to the Bonneville County Jail. The sheriff's office recommended a felony charge of battery inflicting traumatic injury in connection with the warrant. Charges had not been filed as of Monday.