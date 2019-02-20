On Feb. 19 Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a disturbance that had happened in the 5200 E. block of Owens Ave. in Iona. Deputies met with a female adult victim that reported her husband, 22-year-old Abdel K. Ayoub of Iona, repeatedly hit and kicked her. Deputies could see numerous bruises on the victim’s arms and body at that time. The victim also advised her husband had held a knife to her torso and a gun to her head making threats to end her life and at one point fired the gun into the ceiling of their residence.
Deputies were able to make contact with Ayoub, at the E. Owens Ave. residence in Iona and detain him. During this time Ayoub was found to be in possession of a handgun matching the description the victim provided to deputies. In an interview with Ayoub he admitted to deputies that he battered his wife as well as the incident with the knife and gun. Ayoub also admitted to firing the gun inside the residence.
Ayoub was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm, all felonies.