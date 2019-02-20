An Iona man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly admitted to beating a woman multiple times.
A Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy met with the victim Tuesday morning after her mother reported the abuse. The victim said Abdel Karim Ayoub, 22, had beaten and threatened her multiple times in the last four months, according to the sheriff's office report.
The deputy observed bruises on the victim's arms when he met the victim, and wrote she was having a difficult time moving.
The victim said Ayoub became upset with her a month ago and pointed a handgun at her face. She said he fired the gun at the ceiling.
She said Ayoub had taken her to a church dance on Valentine's Day, and became angry when a man hugged her. She said Ayoub punched her arms multiple times.
The victim reported Ayoub threatened her with a knife during a conversation, telling her he would cut and stab her. She said Ayoub kicked her multiple times, leaving bruises on her back. The victim told the deputy she was afraid Ayoub would kill her.
The most recent incident reported by the victim happened Wednesday. She said she broke a light bulb, and Ayoub responded by punching her shoulder and left hand. The deputy wrote he saw bruising in both areas, and that the victim had a swollen finger.
In addition to abusing her, the victim said Ayoub would point a handgun at other cars while driving and threaten other drivers.
Deputies detained Ayoub at his home and found a handgun in his rear pocket similar to the one the victim described. He admitted to punching and beating the victim, and threatening her with the knife and gun.
Ayoub was charged with domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, two counts of aggravated assault, each punishable with up to five years in prison, and unlawful discharge of a firearm in a dwelling house, occupied building, vehicle or mobile home, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $75,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 6 in Bonneville County Courthouse.