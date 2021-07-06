An Iona man was arrested on Independence Day after he reportedly ran a man over with a car.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the residence at around 4 a.m. The victim said Randy Rigby, 19, ran over the victim after the victim confronted him about taking the car without permission.
Deputies found the victim inside his residence. He had recently vomited, had mud on his pants, tears in his shirt and was bleeding from his big toe. Paramedics were called, and he was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The victim told police the incident started when he returned home to find a Cadillac Seville missing from the driveway. He said his grandparents told him Rigby had taken the car. Shortly after, Rigby arrived at the residence in the Cadillac.
The victim said Rigby shoved him when he confronted Rigby about the car. Rigby then reportedly ran over to the Cadillac, which was still running. The victim followed him, but Rigby reportedly pushed him a second time and got in the car.
Rigby reportedly shoved the victim to the ground a third time through the car window when he tried to get back up.
"Randy then backed the car up over the backside of (the victim's) head," the affidavit states.
Rigby then reportedly put the car in drive and moved forward. The victim was reportedly caught under the car and was dragged for 100 yards before he managed to break free of the car's underside.
The victim reported that as he was being dragged, Rigby yelled, "you should have (expletive) died" from the car.
Deputies located the car around 10:13 a.m. on Curlew Street. They learned a friend of Rigby's lived on the street. When they went to the residence, the friend jumped out a back window and was detained. Rigby was found inside the house and also detained.
The probable cause affidavit states Rigby believed he had killed the victim. He said he took the car "joyriding" because his was broken. Keys to the car were found in a backpack, as well as methamphetamine. Rigby said he had used some of the drug two days prior.
Rigby was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 16 in Bonneville County Court.