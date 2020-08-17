An Iona man who approached Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies with a knife after they ordered him to stop was sentenced to prison Thursday.
Garrett Huserik, 35, was arrested in May after deputies responded to reports of domestic abuse.
According to court records, Huserik exited his house with the knife when deputies arrived and yelled at them to "get some."
Huserik continued to walk toward deputies after they commanded him to stop. One of the deputies deployed a Taser to stun him. The deputy used the Taser a second time after Huserik attempted to stand up, still holding the knife. He then dropped the weapon and was handcuffed and arrested.
The victim, who had fled to a neighbor's house, reported said Huserik had knocked her phone away, held her down and punched her approximately 10 times in the head, all in front of her 3-year-old daughter. Another child in the residence called 911 to report Huserik to law enforcement.
Huserik originally denied hitting the victim, and denied that he intended to threaten the deputies when he exited his residence with a knife.
Huserik pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. A second count of aggravated assault was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered Huserik to serve a minimum of 18 months in prison, with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison. Picket also ordered Huserik to serve 180 days for the misdemeanor, to be served concurrently with his felony sentence.