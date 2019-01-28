An Iona woman was arrested Thursday after she stabbed her roommate while attempting to kill the roommate's cat.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office news release, deputies responded to a group home on Farnsworth Drive in Idaho Falls. The sheriff's office received reports that Journi Smith, 18, had stabbed someone.
The probable cause affidavit states Smith threw an object at the first deputy who approached the house, and that she continued to throw multiple items. Smith attempted to fight with the deputy and had to be restrained and handcuffed.
Smith's caregivers told deputies she stabbed one of them in the arm with a broken butter knife, drawing blood.
"Caregivers advised that Smith tried to use the knife to kill a cat that belonged to another resident and was breaking mirrors and glass to use as weapons," the news release states. "The victim also said Smith continued to throw household items at her in an attempt to cause more injury."
The caregiver said Smith has mental disorders. Smith was previously arrested in November after she stabbed her grandfather during an argument.
Smith told deputies she was upset she could not have her dog at the residence, but her roommate was allowed to have a cat. She admitted to stabbing the caregiver, attempting to kill the cat and attempting to stab the cat's owner.
Smith was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. She was also charged with misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property, both punishable with up to a year in jail. her bond was set at $65,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in Bonneville County Courthouse.