An Irwin man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly fired a gun following an argument.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Christopher Robert Reynoso, 32, fired the gun when he returned home with the victim.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies Reynoso, who had a child with the victim, tried to grab their one-year-old from her arms. When the victim pulled away, Reynoso fired the gun. The victim entered the basement with the baby, locking the door.
Reynoso was not at the residence when deputies arrived. He later agreed to meet with law enforcement, telling them he "made a mistake."
A bullet hole was located in a door in the residence, and a bullet fragment was recovered from the scene.
Reynoso was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bond was set at $15,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 17 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.