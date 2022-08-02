An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun.
The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off. The victim said that when he went outside, he found the water was no longer connected to his recreational vehicle and that he believed Roberson had disconnected it.
The victim said that Roberson pointed a gun at his face when answering the door. The victim said he left and called 911.
Roberson denied that he pointed the gun at the victim or otherwise threatened him.
“The allegation against me is completely false,” Roberson told the Post Register when reached by phone Tuesday. “I didn’t wave a gun in nobody’s face.”
In the affidavit, the responding deputy wrote that Roberson denied there was any confrontation between himself and the victim.
Roberson claimed to the Post Register that the affidavit was incorrect and that he did briefly argue with the victim. He said the victim was outside yelling about the water and that he confronted Roberson as Roberson was leaving.
Roberson was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in Bonneville County Court.