The Idaho State Police say a man charged earlier this month with trafficking a large amount of marijuana gave police a false name at the time of his arrest and is actually an illegal alien wanted on a United States Marshals federal warrant out of Utah.
Armando Sarmiento-Sarmiento told troopers his name was "Javier Luna-Gutierrez" and presented a fictitious California driver's license with that name when he was arrested Oct. 14 after being pulled over while speeding on U.S. Highway 20 near Idaho Falls.
Sarmiento-Sarmiento's nervous actions and his conflicting statements from those of his passenger led to further investigation that led to the discovery of 117 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving, the Post Register reported.
An Idaho State Police news release said The Department of Homeland Security Task Force ran the name "Javier Luna-Gutierrez" through its federal database and discovered the suspect is Sarmiento-Sarmiento. Task Force officials confirmed his identity through a fingerprint check.
The Idaho State Police followed up and learned Sarmiento-Sarmiento was wanted on a United States Marshals warrant.
The warrant was for the following charges:
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
• Possession of a firearm and ammunition by an illegal alien
• Carrying a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking crime and
• Re-entry of a previously removed alien
In addition to being charged with trafficking marijuana, Sarmiento-Sarmiento also was charged by the Idaho State Police for providing false information to an officer, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sarmiento-Sarmiento is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.