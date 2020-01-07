REXBURG — Larry and Kay Woodcock, the grandparents of Joshua J.J. Vallow, announced at a news conference today that they are offering a $20,000 reward for the return of 7-year-old J.J. and his 17-year-old sister Tylee Ryan.
"We want only the best for them," Larry Woodcock said. "Please give them back to us."
The children were reported missing in November after friends and family members of their mother, Lori Vallow, reported they had not seen the children since September. Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have ignored requests by the Rexburg Police Department and FBI to see the children and make sure they are safe.
The search has drawn nationwide attention as law enforcement also investigate the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's former wife who died a month before he married Vallow, herself recently widowed.
The Woodcocks are asking anyone with information to contact the Rexburg Police Department at 208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
The grandparents have also set up a website, findjjandtylee.com, where anyone who has seen the children can leave a tip.
Kay Woodcock said she last spoke to J.J. Vallow on Aug. 10, and that the conversation lasted 36 seconds. She said it seemed as if J.J. was looking at someone off camera and that he was being directed by them.