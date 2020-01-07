Kate and Larry Vallow speak to members of the press at the Rexburg Standard Journal Newspaper in Rexburg on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The Vallow’s are offering $20,000 for information that leads to the recovery of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Joshua Vallow and Ryan were last seen Sept. 23, 2019. The Vallows said that they felt their last video call with Joshua was rushed by someone off camera.