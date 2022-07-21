A man who cut off his ankle monitor and fled from work release, spending more than two weeks on the lam, has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and firing a gun at officers.
An Idaho Falls Police Department news release said Peter Andrew Lewis, 42, was located near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and John Adams Parkway in Idaho Falls around 2:45 a.m. Thursday driving a Honda Civic, the release said.
Detectives from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office activated their sirens for a traffic stop. Lewis reportedly ignored the indications to pull over and began to flee from officers at high speeds, driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Lewis led police on a chase all the way to Madison County, reaching speeds of 100 mph. During the chase, officers saw one of Lewis' car's windows break. He then reportedly pointed a gun out the window and began shooting at the officers pursuing him.
During the high-speed pursuit, the lead reportedly patrol car crashed into a deer, causing significant damage to the patrol car.
The pursuit reportedly ended when Lewis' car became high centered on a trail in Hinckley Creek at 3:30 a.m. Lewis fled on foot, but stopped after law enforcement told him they would send K-9s after him if he did not surrender and was arrested.
Police found five shell casings in Lewis' car. Neither he nor the officers were injured, including the officer in the car that crashed.
A case has yet to be filed against Lewis, though he was booked on multiple charges, including felony eluding, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, bail jumping, felony escape, five counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of violating a no-contact order.
Lewis was one of three Bonneville County Jail inmates who escaped July 6 while attending work release, a program which allows inmates to work, then return to jail.
Lewis, Tyson Mitchell and Levi Bautista all reportedly cut off ankle monitors at about the same time and place, indicating that their flight may have been coordinated.
Mitchell also has been arrested, leaving Bautista as the last escapee. Bryan Lovell, pubic information officer for the sheriff's office, said Bautista's whereabouts remain unknown.
"Bautista should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Lovell wrote in the email. "Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 immediately."