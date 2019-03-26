An Idaho Falls man was arraigned Tuesday after he reportedly attacked two deputies and a nurse in the Bonneville County Jail.
A nurse from Badger Medicine was attempting to examine Nicholas Blaine Hoyle, 38, on Thursday. According to the probable cause affidavit, Hoyle agreed to have his blood sugar tested. When the nurse was setting up the glucometer, Hoyle reportedly started punching the nurse.
Deputy Brandon Olson intervened, grabbing Hoyle around the chest and holding him against the wall. Olson later reported Hoyle hit him several times in the face, knocking his glasses off and damaging them.
The two ended up on the ground with Hoyle on top. Olson attempted to keep Hoyle on the ground until other guards arrived to assist.
A second deputy, Jessica Garcia, was hit in the mouth during the struggle, causing her to bleed. The guards were able to restrain Hoyle in handcuffs and moved him to a different cell.
Pictures were taken of red marks on the nurse's neck. Olson left work because it was too difficult to see without his glasses. The broken glasses had an estimated value of $300.
Both deputies suffered concussions from the attack. Sgt. Bryan Lovell said they had not returned to work due to their injuries. Surveillance cameras did not capture the altercation because there were none near Hoyle's holding cell.
Hoyle had been arrested a few days before for misdemeanor battery after he reportedly threw his father into a bathtub. His father told police Hoyle had been acting strangely prior to the incident.
Hoyle was charged with two counts of assault or battery on certain personnel, each punishable with up to five years in prison. He was also charged with battery against a health care worker, punishable with up to three years in prison. His bail was set at $40,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Bonneville County Courthouse. Hoyle waived his right to an attorney during his arraignment.