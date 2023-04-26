A Bonneville County jail inmate has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly broke another inmate's jaw.
The fight between Armando Silvas, 29, and the other inmate reportedly happened March 30.
A probable cause affidavit states Silvas accused the victim of being "disrespectful," and the victim reportedly responded by calling Silvas a punk.
Silvas claimed the victim tried to hit him first, but surveillance footage from a security camera showed Silvas taking the first two swings before the victim tried to defend himself. After the fight was broken up, a second fight was reportedly caught on camera that showed the victim taking the first swing.
The affidavit also states Silvas appeared to wait until after a jail deputy completed a security check before approaching the victim.
The victim said Silvas approached him first and told him to leave the dormitory or there would be a fight.
The victim said he chose to fight and there was a struggle until jail deputies broke them up.
The victim was reportedly bleeding from his face and mouth after the fight. He initially refused medical treatment, but was later taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where it was discovered his jaw was broken. The victim said his teeth were misaligned after the first fight.
The affidavit states the victim's jaw was misaligned and he had to undergo surgery to repair it.
Aggravated battery is punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 5 in Bonneville County Court.
