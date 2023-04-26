Armando Silvas

Silvas

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Bonneville County jail inmate has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly broke another inmate's jaw. 

The fight between Armando Silvas, 29, and the other inmate reportedly happened March 30. 


