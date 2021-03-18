A Bonneville County Jail inmate has been charged after he reportedly grabbed a deputy's pepper spray and used it on the deputy.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jeffrey Adam Knighton, 35, was struggling with deputies in the jail on March 7.
The affidavit states that after deputies wrestled Knighton to the ground, he grabbed one of the deputy's belts and pulled a canister of pepper spray from its holster.
The deputy told investigators that the canister fell to the floor. Knighton reportedly grabbed the canister first. The deputy tried to hold Knighton's arm down to stop him from using the pepper spray, but that Knighton managed to use the pepper spray, hitting the deputy in the arm and another deputy beside him in the face.
Knighton said he had been hearing voices since he was arrested. He told the deputy investigating the incident that the voices told him to escape. He said he had a headache before the fight, and the last thing he remembered was being on the phone before blacking out. He said he then remembered his eyes stinging.
Knighton was charged with two counts of assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison each.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 31 in Bonneville County Courthouse.