A Bonneville County Jail inmate has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
Pedro Lopez, 28, was found unresponsive around 9 a.m. Saturday. Deputies performed life-saving measures and called an ambulance. The Idaho Falls Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported Lopez to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Lopez was revived but died at the hospital Tuesday.
Lopez was arrested on Oct. 20th after he fled from an officer attempting to perform a traffic stop. He was arrested after he crashed into an Idaho Falls Police Department car, causing minor damage, but no injuries. Officers found methamphetamine and heroin in the car. He was facing felony charges for eluding police and felony possession of a controlled substance at the time of his death.
The sheriff's office has called on the Tri-County Sheriff's Association to investigate Lopez's death in custody.