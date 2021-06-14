A Bonneville County Jail inmate who attacked guards with pepper spray was sentenced to prison Monday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Jeffrey Knighton, 35, to serve a minimum of eight months in prison with an indeterminate period of three-and-a-half years.
Defense attorney Rocky Wixom argued for a low fixed term, saying his client’s actions were influenced by his mental health and drug use. Bonneville County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer agreed that Knighton’s schizophrenia was a factor that had been aggravated by his drug use in jail.
“It is highly unfortunate that our jail to be a not-substance-free environment,” Spencer said.
Spencer added, however, that Knighton needed a sentence that would deter other inmates from acting similarly.
Knighton had told investigators he had been hearing voices since his arrest, and that the voices told him to try to escape. He said he could not remember the fight, and only recalled his eyes stinging.
Knighton apologized for his actions, saying he did not mean to make trouble for anyone.
“I wasn’t in my right state of mind,” Knighton said.
In handing down his sentence, Watkins agreed that Knighton’s mental health was a mitigating factor, but said he needed to weigh it against the harm to the deputies.
“These officers were only doing their job, and they’re entitled to protection in doing their job,” Watkins said.