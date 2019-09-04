On 09-03-2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho State Police responded to the area of 4474 E. 200 N. located in Jefferson County in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Further investigation revealed that the suspect (53 year old male) brandished a loaded firearm and allegedly pointed the handgun at his wife and threatened to kill her.
The victim was able to flee the scene.
When officers arrived, the suspect barricaded himself into his residence and communicated through a window to the officers. The suspect made numerous threats to law enforcement and refused to come out of the residence. The assistance of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office tactical team was requested to assist. Surrounding residents were evacuated for their safety.
Negotiations carried on for approximately 7 hours in an attempt to try and negotiate the suspect into surrendering peacefully. At 4:16 a.m. negotiations failed and the suspect fired on the officers. The suspect was shot and killed at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident. The names involved will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team was dispatched to investigate the incident. The Southeast Idaho Critical Incident Team consists of the following agencies, ISP, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Dept., Blackfoot Police Dept., Chubbuck Police Dept., Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Dept. An autopsy of the suspect will be conducted on 09-05-19.
Further information will be released when available.