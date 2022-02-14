Attorneys representing Jefferson County and several members of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office have entered a response to a federal lawsuit filed in November.
The answer, which was filed Feb. 7, denies fault against the plaintiff's allegation that the sheriff's office did not take proper action to prevent the plaintiff from being sexually assaulted while incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail.
The plaintiff alleged he was sexually assaulted after jail staff placed him in a cell for detainees expected to be transferred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's custody. The plaintiff is a United States citizen.
The plaintiff says two men, Geovanny Reyes-Hernandez and Gabriel Lopez-Montiel, sexually assaulted him in November 2019, causing severe injuries that he says still cause him pain.
The complaint states an inmate sexually assaulted him twice, including once after he reportedly told jail staff of the first attack. It states one of the alleged rapists, Reyes-Hernandez, was moved to a cell next to the plaintiff's, and told not to enter the victim's cell or sexually assault him, instructions he allegedly disobeyed.
In its answer, however, the defendants deny that the plaintiff was placed in the immigration holding cell or that the alleged attacker was placed in a cell next to his victim's. The answer also denies a claim by the plaintiff that he was moved to another cell after the second assault without receiving a medical examination.
Much of the rest of the defendants' answer either admits to details in the complaint or states the defense lacks information to confirm or deny the allegations.
"The actions of Defendants were at all times carried out in good faith," the answer states. "Defendants had objectively reasonable belief that all conduct was lawful at all times stated in Plaintiff’s Complaint. Defendants have not engaged in any conduct that would violate or be contrary to public policy."
Court records state Lopez-Montiel was sentenced for misdemeanor sexual battery. Reyes-Hernandez was also charged, but was reportedly transported to a Texas federal facility before the case was resolved. The lawsuit states he was released and that his current location was unknown.
The defense is demanding a jury trial in the case, or that a judge dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice. A scheduling conference has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 24, to be held over telephone.