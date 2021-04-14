A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he reportedly planted cameras in a bathroom and exchanged nude photos with teen girls online.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Daniel Hendrickson admitted to planting the cameras when confronted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies. He told the deputies he planted the cameras out of "stupidity," "boredom," and "curiosity."
Deputies first learned of the cameras after a woman reported she had found two of them in her bathroom. She gave deputies permission to search the cameras' SIM cards, on which they found several nude photos of the woman and the woman's 15-year-old daughter.
The sheriff's office obtained search warrants for Hendrickson's digital devices, including a phone, a smartwatch, an iPad and two laptops.
Hendrickson admitted he had placed the cameras in the bathroom, including two others that were not discovered by the victim. He said he planted the cameras in November.
When asked if he had engaged in similar behavior elsewhere, Hendrickson reportedly admitted to using an app to exchange messages with juvenile girls. He said he had sexual conversations with the children he messaged, sent them nude photos of himself, and received nude photos of the underage girls.
Hendrickson was charged with two counts of video voyeurism, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was also charged with five counts of child sexual abuse by making a photographic or electronic recording of a minor under 16, each punishable with up to 25 years in prison.
Hendrickson was released on pretrial supervision. No-contact orders were issued between him and each of the victims.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 6 in Jefferson District Court.