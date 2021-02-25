A Jefferson County man was arrested Feb. 19 after a woman was hospitalized with injuries consistent with being choked.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Scott Pena, 42, choked her and that she struggled to breathe.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported observing marks on her neck. The deputy had been called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after the victim was taken there for treatment.
The victim said she and Pena had been working to stay sober from methamphetamine and had both been clean for two weeks. She said Pena had been increasingly angry and had attacked her without provocation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the deputy asked the victim if it was the first time Pena had attacked her.
“This was the worst incident,” the victim responded.
The victim said Pena had also threatened her and her family. She said Pena told her, “(I)f you snitch on me, I will hurt you, I will kill you, I will come after your family, I know where they are,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
During the interview, the victim blamed herself for the abuse and asked the deputy to give her a restraining order instead of charging Pena. Her mother told the deputy the violence had been escalating.
Pena denied choking the victim, saying she had attacked him. He showed the deputy scratch marks he said the victim caused. The victim later told the deputy she had been acting in self defense.
When asked about the marks on the victim’s neck, Pena claimed the victim did it to herself.
Pena was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 4 in Jefferson County Courthouse.