A Jefferson County man was arrested Sunday after he reportedly chased a woman with a sword.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim called deputies to report Shawn Winterfeld, 25, attacked her after she asked him to do something.
The victim told Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies she was afraid Winterfeld was going to cut her throat with the weapon. She said she was scared because her child was in the residence at the time.
A witness said he heard the victim scream and ran downstairs to see Winterfeld entering his bedroom. The witness said he entered Winterfeld's room and saw him sheathing the sword. He said Winterfeld threw the weapon at him after it was in the scabbard.
When deputies entered the bedroom, they observed the weapon, unsheathed on the floor.
Winterfeld reportedly cooperated with police when they handcuffed him. He said he had the weapon for protection from the witness, referring to it as a knife. When asked if he had the sword when chasing the victim, Winterfeld said it was sheathed at the time.
The deputy asked Winterfeld why he was chasing the victim with a sword if it was for protection from the witness. He reportedly did not answer.
Winterfeld was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 8 in Jefferson District Court.