A Jefferson County man has been charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a minor after two girls told law enforcement he raped and sexually abused them in 2017.
Michael Baker, 40, came under investigation after the first victim, who was 13 at the time, reported him in March. The second victim, who was 12, came forward in June.
The second victim said she was raped twice by Baker. The first incident happened while the victim was asleep. The second incident also reportedly happened while the victim was asleep, in a room with another child who was asleep at the time. The victim said Baker stopped only when the other child started to wake up.
The older victim described being molested under nearly identical circumstances to the first assault on the younger victim.
The younger victim at first did not report Baker. She told her parents about the abuse when she saw Baker in town and became fearful.
Baker was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in 2006 in Jefferson County. Like the more recent cases, the victim said she was asleep at the time and woke up to find Baker raping her. When the victim told her parents about the rape, Baker begged them not to report him to police and offered to give them his savings to stay silent.
Baker pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery in the 2006 case and was not required to register as a sex offender.
Lewd conduct with a minor is punishable with up to life in prison. No-contact orders were issued in both cases, and his bail was set at a combined $150,000 between the two cases.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in Jefferson County Courthouse.