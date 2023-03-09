Jefferson County has filed a motion for summary judgment, requesting the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former jail inmate.
The motion comes after a yearlong discovery process, and just before the deadline was up in the case to file motions.
The plaintiff, who was in the Jefferson County Jail from Nov. 21, 2019, to Dec. 7, 2019, was reportedly sexually assaulted by another inmate. The lawsuit alleges jail staff ignored warnings that inmates were committing sexual assaults, and not taking action to protect the plaintiff after the sexual assault.
In its motion, however, the county argues that there is not enough evidence to warrant a trial and that the case should be dismissed.
“Because the undisputed evidence shows that Jefferson County was not aware of a risk to Plaintiff’s safety before December 1, 2019, and because the County acted reasonably to protect Plaintiff once it became aware of the alleged assault, Plaintiff’s claims against Defendants must be dismissed with prejudice,” the city’s attorneys wrote in the affidavit.
The plaintiff’s lawsuit alleged that the victim was raped first on Nov. 29 and that he was moved to another cell the next day. One of his attackers was reportedly moved to an adjacent cell, and entered the victim’s cell to rape him a second time.
An affidavit in a case filed against one of the attackers states jail staff learned of the rapes after the victim’s mother called the jail on Dec. 1 to report them.
The state’s argument relies on this timeline to argue that, because no one reported the sexual assaults to jail staff, they could not have been expected to take extra action to protect the victim.
A complaint had reportedly been made on Nov. 17 regarding the men accused of rape before the plaintiff was jailed there. However, the memorandum states that the alleged victims all denied that a rape took place. The attorneys argue jail staff could not take further action without evidence, but that they did move the alleged victims from the pod for their safety.
The memorandum says a lawsuit against a county cannot simply be based on the fact that they employed someone who caused a plaintiff harm, but that their policies and/or training amounted to a “deliberate indifference” to the plaintiff’s safety. It argues the officers themselves are protected by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine created by the U.S. Supreme Court that protects government employees, including law enforcement, from civil suits unless it’s clear they violated a person’s constitutional rights.
The defense also argues all staff were certified and trained before being hired, and that the Jefferson County Jail had undergone an audit as required by the Prison Rape Elimination Act in 2017, which found it met or exceeded all standards.
The plaintiff has until March 22 to respond to the motion. Attorney John Bulger filed his motion to amend the plaintiff’s complaint, citing new facts. He argues there was no evidence at least one deputy received proper PREA training. He also cited a report by a jail deputy to argue there was cause for the jail to act before Dec. 1.
“C3 (the pod the victim was housed in) is acting strange and I think something must be going on in their room after lockdown,” a deputy reportedly wrote in the report. “I’m not sure if its (sic) along the lines of squawky or PREA. We paid close attention tonight and made it very visible to them that we were paying extra attention to their room and they soon all went to bed.”
The report was written on Nov. 28, one day before the plaintiff was raped.
“C3 was singled out in the previous nightshift as being (suspicious) for potential PREA violations,” Bulger wrote in his filing. “Despite that concern, eyes were not on the room sufficiently to keep Plaintiff from being sexually assaulted. The video of the incident has no line-of-sight impediments preventing officers from seeing the first row of (beds) where the assault occurred. Despite being alerted to a potential PREA situation, the jail disregarded this substantial risk by failing to keep an adequate lookout on C3, to Plaintiff’s substantial detriment.”
The plaintiff has not requested any specific amount of money in the lawsuit. Bulger says his client has suffered ongoing pain and medical issues as a result of the rape.
No hearings have been scheduled in the case. A mediation deadline is set for April 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.