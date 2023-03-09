Glimpse at the interior of an old jail. GettyImages
Getty Images illustration

Jefferson County has filed a motion for summary judgment, requesting the dismissal of a lawsuit by a former jail inmate.

The motion comes after a yearlong discovery process, and just before the deadline was up in the case to file motions.


