The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.
According to a news release from Sheriff Steve Anderson, deputies found Donald Ellingford, 56, dead in a camper at 13 N. 3100 E. at 7:08 p.m. Sunday.
An investigation concluded Ellingford had been shot from outside the trailer, with the bullet entering through the trailer's wall before hitting him.
"Detectives believe this occurred between 7 p.m. on (Dec. 26) and 7:08 p.m. on (Dec. 27)," Anderson wrote in the news release. "Jefferson and (Idaho State Police) Detectives are currently investigating all leads."
The news release said an autopsy was being performed on Ellingford Wednesday.