A Jefferson County man was arrested Monday night after he reportedly punched a deputy in the eye and stomach.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded after a caller reported Anibal Galaviz, 28, was behaving erratically and left the house.
A deputy located Galaviz, who did not obey instructions and refused to keep his hands out of his pockets. The deputy attempted to detain Galaviz, who responded by attempting to hit the deputy. The confrontation ended after the deputy used his Taser on Galaviz.
Other residents at the location told deputies Galaviz had begun behaving oddly around 4 a.m. that morning. He told one of the residents there were people in the yard when it was in fact empty.
Around 8 p.m. Galaviz damaged several items in the residence and began taking a bed apart and refused to explain himself to the other residents, only telling them he thought a child was underneath the bed.
The residents decided Galaviz should see a doctor, and called police out of concern he would resist if taken to a hospital. Galaviz left when he realized one of the residents was calling police.
The deputy arrived shortly after Galaviz went outside. According to the affidavit, Galaviz told the deputy, "I'm off paper." He later told the deputies he had been using methamphetamine.
Galaviz was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. His bail was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Jefferson County Courthouse.