Jenna Holm was bound over to district court Friday after the second day of a preliminary hearing to determine if there was probable cause she was guilty of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner ruled the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office met its burden to show there was enough evidence Holm was responsible for the May 18 death of Deputy Wyatt Maser to warrant a trial.
Maser was hit and killed by another law enforcement officer, Sgt. Randy Flegel, while responding to the scene of a one-car crash involving Holm. Holm is also accused of threatening Maser with a machete during the altercation.
Holm will be arraigned before District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. Involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault are both punishable with up to five years in prison.