Jenna Holm’s jury trial for manslaughter has been delayed until February after her defense attorneys said they have new evidence to examine.
“(T)he defense was just made aware last week that important information, that has the potential to greatly help Jenna Holm in the presentation of her defense, is now for the first time available to her,” Defense Attorney Rocky Wixom wrote in his motion to continue the trial.
The motion does not disclose what the information is Wixom believes will help Holm in her defense against charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault. He cites work-product doctrine, a legal rule that prevents records made in preparation of expected litigation from being disclosed.
Wixom also cited a case being heard by the Idaho Supreme Court, State V Ochoa. The case involves a 2018 incident in Canyon County in which Alejandra Maria Ochoa was convicted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after she reportedly hit and killed a man on a motorcycle while making a left turn.
Ochoa appealed her jury conviction, citing decisions by the magistrate judge that barred the defense from presenting evidence that found the victim had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, which the defense argues shows his driving was impaired. She also appealed the judge’s decision to deny her request for a continuance on the case and to allow a state pathologist to testify from medical records in front of the jury.
A district judge sided with Ochoa on appeal, but the Idaho Court of Appeals agreed with the magistrate judge in an appeal by the state. The case will be heard by the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday.
Wixom wrote in the motion that the decision in Ochoa’s case could influence his defense of Holm. He asked that the court delay the trial six months to allow time to consider the new information and the Idaho Supreme Court’s decision.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. accepted the motion. The trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 14, 2022. A motion to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charge will still be heard on Sept. 8.
Holm is accused of causing the death of Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wyatt Maser in May 2020. Maser was killed while responding to a crash involving Holm. He was hit and killed by Sgt. Randy Flegel while crossing the road to handcuff Holm, who was reportedly not cooperating with law enforcement and threatened deputies with a machete.
The prosecution has argued that Holm’s actions and threats to law enforcement caused Maser’s death by distracting him. The defense has argued Holm was improperly charged and that Flegel, who has since returned to work at the sheriff’s office, was not properly investigated by Idaho State Police.