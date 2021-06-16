In a victory for Christopher Tapp, a federal judge has denied a motion by the City of Idaho Falls to dismiss his lawsuit. Tapp has sued the city, the Idaho Falls Police Department and several former officers over his 1997 wrongful conviction for the murder of Angie Dodge. He has also sued several of the former officers who worked on his case or led the department, including Jared Fuhriman, Ken Brown, Steven Finn, Phillip Grimes, Curtis Stacey, Kent Livsey, and Steve Roos.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale wrote in her ruling that Idaho Falls' claims that Tapp's claims had already been settled by previous court rulings lacked merit. She also denied the city's request to dismiss several charges on the grounds that they were not specific enough or lacked basis in the facts.
Attorneys for Idaho Falls and the other defendants had argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the issue of whether officers coerced his false confessions had been settled in his criminal case. When Tapp appealed his conviction for the murder of Angie Dodge, a judge dismissed his assertion that he was coerced into confessing.
“All of Plaintiff’s claims based on allegations of ‘coerced’ confessions are barred by the doctrine of collateral estoppel by virtue of prior decisions of the Idaho Court of Appeals, including, but not limited to, State v. Tapp, which rejected Plaintiff’s argument that certain of his confessions were coerced,” attorneys for the defense argued in their motion.
Collateral estoppel refers to the legal rule that issues cannot be relitigated in court.
Dale's ruling, however, found that collateral estoppel did not apply because the case being cited was dismissed when Tapp was exonerated after Brian Dripps admitted to murdering Dodge.
"There is no final judgment preclusive of Tapp’s claims in this matter," Dale wrote in her decision. "Tapp’s convictions and the judgment have been vacated, and all of the charges against him have been dismissed based on Tapp’s actual innocence."
Dale went on to say that even if Tapp had not been exonerated, collateral estoppel would still not apply because the facts being considered in the lawsuit are different from those in his criminal case.
"(T)he facts and circumstances making up the claims in this matter were not entirely known at the time of the Tapp ... decision," Dale wrote. "As such, Tapp did not have a full and fair opportunity to litigate the issues. Further, the allegations present issues that are distinct from those addressed in the prior criminal proceedings. Consequently, the Idaho Court of Appeals’ decision does not preclude Tapp’s claims in this case."
In 2014 a review of Tapp's case by Judges for Justice found that IFPD detectives fed Tapp details during his interrogation, then lied in court and claimed he had volunteered those details. Police also lied to Tapp, telling him he failed polygraph examinations that he passed, and told him he could be sentenced to death if he did not confess and name his co-conspirators.
Other reports by former FBI agents, polygraph experts and wrongful conviction experts determined Tapp’s false confession was coerced by the officers who interrogated him.
A date for the next hearing in the lawsuit has not been set.