A district judge has ruled to grant a motion by Lori Vallow's defense attorneys to bar cameras from future hearings.
"The Court is very concerned that continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors," District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in his decision on Friday.
Audio recordings will still be allowed, with the court's permission, but video recordings and photographs will not.
An order has also been filed in Chad Daybell's case stating the restrictions will apply to his court proceedings as well.
Idaho Court Administrative Rule 45 lays out the rules for cameras in the courtroom and allows the court to restrict their use at the judge's discretion. Such decisions are not subject to appellate review.
Vallow's case has drawn worldwide media attention for three years. She and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of killing her two children, 7-year-old Joshua "J.J." Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and burying them in Daybell's backyard.
Vallow is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of criminal conspiracy and one count of grand theft.
In his decision, Boyce said visual coverage of the case would make it harder to keep the trial fair. He also worried that press coverage could affect the testimony of witnesses, particularly if they had to speak in front of cameras.
Boyce heard arguments on Sept. 15 from Vallow's attorneys and the prosecution, as well as Steven Wright, who represented several media outlets that have covered the case, including the Post Register.
The motion to ban cameras filed by the defense with the prosecution concurring, both arguing that the media coverage could cause potential jurors to become biased, making it harder to set up a fair trial.
Wright had argued that the intense public interest was due to the seriousness of the crime rather than coverage, and suggested the court could have rules for camera and microphone placement rather than banning them.
In his decision Boyce cited a video recording of a hearing in which a camera was focused exclusively on Vallow.
'The Court concurs with Defendant's argument that the footage of the August 16th hearing demonstrates an inordinate focus on the Defendant, zooming onto her face throughout the vast majority of the hearing, regardless of who was speaking or what was happening," Boyce wrote.
Boyce said that while the press has a right to access, it should not come at the cost of the rights of the parties in the case.
Due to the restriction of camera coverage, Boyce also ruled that special seating will be kept open exclusively for citizens of Fremont and Madison counties. Vallow's trial will take place in Ada County, a decision that also was made based on media coverage.