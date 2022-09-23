Daybell-Vallow (copy)

Lori Vallow, left, and Chad Daybell.

 Post Register file photos

A district judge has ruled to grant a motion by Lori Vallow's defense attorneys to bar cameras from future hearings. 

"The Court is very concerned that continued visual coverage of this case will impede the ability of the parties to select fair and unbiased jurors," District Judge Steven Boyce wrote in his decision on Friday. 

Recommended for you