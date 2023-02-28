A federal judge ruled an Idaho Falls Police Department officer violated the civil rights of a man when he used force to stop him from leaving a scene.
U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote in his memorandum on Jan. 30 that even if the facts of the case are interpreted in the favorable light for the officer, he would still conclude officer Dustin Cook violated the rights of the plaintiff, Tony Irvine, and used excessive force when detaining him.
A judge can issue a summary judgment in a case in which the facts are not disputed and when they believe even an interpretation in favor of the party the judgment is against would not support their case.
The decision applies only to Cook, who reportedly pushed Irvine off a bicycle when Irvine tried to ride away from an incident Cook was responding to.
Attorney Jason Wood, who is representing Irvine, said he still must prove his case against the city of Idaho Falls itself, which is also a defendant in the case. Wood and Irvine argue that Cook’s actions show the city did not properly train officers.
Wood said it was the first time he had ever seen a court issue a summary judgment against a police officer for their conduct.
“Mr. Irvine and I feel vindicated by this, that we have a judge who can see what we’ve seen all along,” Wood said.
Irvine and Wood did not demand a specific amount as part of the lawsuit, but did write that the injuries have cost Irvine more than $10,000, with more expenses expected.
Officers are often protected from lawsuits by qualified immunity, a legal doctrine created by the U.S. Supreme Court which protects law enforcement officers and other government employees from lawsuits unless it’s clear they violated a person’s constitutional rights.
Winmill wrote that Irvine’s case met that standard, however.
“Even after construing the facts in a light most favorable to the Defendants, Officer Cook did not have probable cause to arrest Irvine, and he did not have a reasonable basis to conclude Irvine was armed or dangerous, or that a risk for ‘ongoing or repeated danger’ or ‘escalation’ existed,” Winmill wrote in his memorandum. “A reasonable officer in these circumstances would have known that it was unreasonable to use nontrivial force to detain Irvine. In fact, a reasonable officer in these circumstances would have known that it was unreasonable to use any force to detain Irvine. Cook is therefore not entitled to qualified immunity on Irvine’s false arrest or excessive force claim.”
Cook was responding to a store parking lot on South Utah Avenue on July 14, 2020, after police were told a man was attacking someone with a baseball bat. He arrived to find Irvine yelling at a man who was holding a baseball bat.
Irvine had said the man with the bat hit him and that he got on his bicycle to get away. Cook reportedly ordered Irvine to stop, which Irvine said he did not hear. Cook then pushed him off the bicycle. Cook’s report named Irvine as a suspect and the man with the bat as a victim.
Wood has said Irvine suffered several broken ribs from hitting the ground, which reportedly took multiple surgeries to fix.
Winmill wrote that Cook lacked probable cause to detain Irvine when he shoved him. Cook had argued he had reasonable suspicion to detain Irvine because Irvine was yelling at the man with the bat when he arrived on scene,
“Even if true only reasonable suspicion was required to detain Irvine, neither of Cook’s cited reasons justified his running after Irvine and pushing him off his bicycle to prevent him from leaving,” Winmill wrote. “Yelling at someone thirty feet away in a parking lot is not a crime.”
Winmill goes on to write that, “(i)f anything, given the other guy had the bat, and Irvine had no weapon, Cook had more reason to believe that Irvine was the victim of a crime, not the perpetrator.”
Winmill also cited previous court rulings that a person’s refusal to stop when requested to by police is not, in and of itself, grounds for reasonable suspicion.
Wood said the defendants can appeal the summary judgment, but only on the issue of whether qualified immunity applies to the case. They would have to do so within 30 days of the ruling, by March 2, though he said they hadn’t done so as of Feb. 27.
Wood also said the plaintiffs can still argue over damages, and that he expects the city’s attorneys to dispute whether it was Cook pushing Irvine that caused his broken ribs.
A telephone status conference in the case is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 12.
