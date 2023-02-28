Courtroom gavel
Getty Images

A federal judge ruled an Idaho Falls Police Department officer violated the civil rights of a man when he used force to stop him from leaving a scene.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote in his memorandum on Jan. 30 that even if the facts of the case are interpreted in the favorable light for the officer, he would still conclude officer Dustin Cook violated the rights of the plaintiff, Tony Irvine, and used excessive force when detaining him.


