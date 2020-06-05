An Idaho Falls man who admitted to killing his roommate has been ordered to receive mental health treatment after a judge ruled he lacked the capacity to make his own health decisions.
The order, filed on May 12, was given by Bonneville County Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard.
"It is hereby ordered that the Court finds the defendant lacks fitness to proceed pursuant to (Idaho law)," Mallard wrote in her decision. "The Court further finds that the defendant lacks capacity to make informed decisions about treatment."
Mallard wrote that Douglass Taylor, 32, is "dangerous and mentally ill," citing clinical psychologist Dr. John Landers and the probable cause affidavit submitted in Taylor's case.
Mallard noted that Taylor's violent behavior and mental condition meant he would need to receive mental health treatment through the Idaho Department of Correction.
Court proceedings against Taylor are suspended for 90 days, and the Department of Correction will have legal authority to make medical and mental health decisions on Taylor's behalf. The department will make a report to the court if it believes Taylor can participate in court proceedings, or make a report after 90 days on whether he will be able to proceed in the near future.
Taylor, 32 was arrested after he slit the throat of 51-year-old Hermann Hans Woerrlein. He then fled on foot and was found covered in blood by an Idaho Falls Police Department detective.
Taylor said there was no fight that precipitated the killing, and that he was calm when he killed Woerrlein.
“Douglass remarked that he did not want to resuscitate (the victim) and that he ‘wanted to put that thing down,’” the detective wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty. His bond was set at $500,000.
A status conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.