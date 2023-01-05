District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a Rule 35 motion to reduce the sentence of Westley Hightower in a hearing Thursday.
Hightower, 20, pleaded guilty to murdering his stepfather and was sentenced to life in prison in June, being eligible for parole after 27 years.
Defense Attorney Jordan Crane had filed a motion arguing the sentence was unduly harsh and asking Watkins to reconsider the defense's recommendation that Hightower instead serve a 20-year fixed sentence, with life indeterminate.
Hightower was not present for the arguments. Watkins said he has been moved to prison from the county jail since his sentence was issued, and his presence was not needed for the hearing to proceed.
Crane cited Hightower's age during Thursday's hearing. Hightower was just days from turning 18 years old when he fatally shot Larry Powell in the back of the head while his co-defendant, Daniel Wood, distracted Powell.
"He's currently still maturing into an adult even as we speak right now," Crane said.
Crane also suggested Wood took advantage of Hightower and influenced him to kill Powell. Court records state Hightower approached Wood, who was homeless, and told him he could live in Powell's house if he helped with the murder.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey argued to keep the sentence the same. He said Hightower's age should not be a defense because of how deliberately planned the murder was.
Dewey said Hightower had made previous attempts to murder Powell, including by attempting to poison him. Dewey also suggested Hightower chose the time of the murder based on his age, citing that Hightower told police he believed he would be prosecuted as a juvenile.
Watkins agreed that Hightower's age was a mitigating factor, but sided with Dewey and maintained the original sentence, agreeing that the previous murder attempts made the 27-year fixed term appropriate.
