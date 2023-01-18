Isaac Anthony Ybarra

Ybarra

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a request from Isaac Ybarra, 24, and his attorney to withdraw from a guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Ybarra and his attorney, Manuel Murdoch, asked the judge to set aside a plea bargain Ybarra had signed in June, when he was represented by Defense Attorney Neal Randall.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.