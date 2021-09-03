District Judge Joel Tingey has sided with the city of Idaho Falls in a lawsuit over who should cover the costs of a lawsuit filed by Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder.
Tingey granted the city's request for summary judgment in his decision issued July 28. However, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program, which claims it is not under an obligation to cover the city's costs, requested permission to appeal, which Tingey granted Thursday.
The case was filed in October shortly after Christopher Tapp sued the city in federal court for the time he spent in prison for murder and rape convictions that were later exonerated.
Tapp spent 20 years in prison after he told Idaho Falls Police Department officers he raped and murdered Angie Dodge. A Judges for Justice review later found police fed Tapp details of the crime scene, told him he would be executed if he did not confess and lied to him about the results of a polygraph examination that he passed. He was exonerated in 2019 after Brian Dripps was arrested and confessed to the rape and murder, saying Tapp was not involved.
Dripps was convicted of rape and murder on June 8 after he pleaded guilty.
ICRMP, which entered a contract with the city in 2003, argued it was not under any obligation to represent the city because he was convicted in 1998. Court records revealed that the city intended to enter a settlement with Tapp, but it fell apart because ICRMP did not agree to cover the cost with Traveler's Insurance Company, which provided insurance to the city at the time of Tapp's conviction.
Tingey agreed with ICRMP that the "occurrence" of Tapp's conviction was in 1998, before the contract was entered, and therefore it was not an occurrence under the policy as described in Coverage A of Section II in the policy. However, Tingey points out in his decision that the language in the law enforcement liability section of the contract, Coverage C, makes no use of the word "occurrence."
Instead, it states: "We agree, subject to the terms and conditions of this Coverage, to pay on your behalf all sums which you became obligated to pay by reason of errors, omissions or negligent acts arising out of the performance of your duties while providing law enforcement services or the administration of first aid resulting in personal injury or property damage during the Policy Period."
"Coverage C is significantly different from Coverage A in that it does not refer to an 'occurrence,' but only requires a personal injury during the Policy Period," Tingey wrote in his decision.
Because Tapp was incarcerated from 1998 until 2017, his lawsuit would therefore apply during the time ICRMP provided insurance to Idaho Falls.
Tingey notes that some of the allegations by Tapp are not covered because he is alleging they were done maliciously, including his charges that police fabricated evidence. He wrote, however, that not all of the allegations by Tapp have to fall under the policy for ICRMP to have a duty to defend the city.
A status conference in Tapp's lawsuit is scheduled for April 5, 2022.