A man who attempted to choke a woman and poured bleach over her was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Tuesday.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Adam Rhoades, 36, an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes his rider program.
Rhoades was arrested in June 2022 after the victim reported Rhoades had come to her house, in violation of a no-contact order between them.
The victim said Rhoades choked her until she could not breathe and poured powdered bleach, which is corrosive to skin, over the back of her head. The victim had a rash that was observed by police.
The attack was witnessed by a juvenile. Rhoades also reportedly punched the victim, stopped her from using her phone, and threatened her with a knife, saying he would cut her throat from "ear to ear."
Rhoades originally denied he was ever at the victim's residence. When confronted with security footage that recorded him at her door, he claimed she invited him, and that the victim attacked him with the bleach.
Rhoades pleaded guilty to domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury and violation of a no-contact order. A charge of attempted strangulation was dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Retained jurisdiction, also known as a rider program, has a defendant take classes while imprisoned to reduce the risk of recidivism upon their release. The program lasts between six months and a year, and at the end Watkins will review Rhoades' progress and choose to either impose the underlying sentence or release him on probation.
In addition to the program, Rhoades will have to pay $1,563 in fines and fees.
