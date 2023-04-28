Adam Keith Rhoades

Rhoades

A man who attempted to choke a woman and poured bleach over her was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Tuesday. 

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. gave Adam Rhoades, 36, an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he completes his rider program. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.