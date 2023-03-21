vallow court 3-21-23

Lori Vallow exits the Fremont County Courthouse after a hearing in St. Anthony on Tuesday morning.

 Lisa Smith / Rexburg Standard Journal

ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow will not face the death penalty during her April 3 trial, Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Tuesday morning.

Vallow is charged in the murders of her two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged in the deaths of the children as well as that of his first wife, Tammy Daybell. 


