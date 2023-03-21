ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow will not face the death penalty during her April 3 trial, Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce ruled Tuesday morning.
Vallow is charged in the murders of her two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged in the deaths of the children as well as that of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.
J.J.'s body was found buried in Daybell's Salem backyard. A plastic bag covered his head while his arms and legs were duct-taped together.
J.J.'s grandfather Larry Woodcock was unhappy with the decision to remove the death penalty as an option.
"Very disappointed," he said.
Boyce cited the "voluminous" amount of recently discovered evidence the defense received and the defense attorneys' concern about reviewing it all in time for the trial. He also expressed concerns that a sentencing could be reversed upon appeal.
Boyce declined to continue or to postpone Vallow's case as she has repeatedly and adamantly declined to waive her right to a speedy trial.
Boyce did not find fault with the defense or the prosecution, saying that they've both been exceptionally good to work with and ethical while on the jobs.
The decision in Vallow's case will not impact Daybell's case that has been continued for the foreseeable future.
Vallow was all smiles following the decision and winked at law enforcement as she left the courtroom.
