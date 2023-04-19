A jury found Jake Eilander not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday night after a seven-day trial.
Eilander, 38, was accused of shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44, on March 30, 2022 in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue.
Eilander and his attorneys, Bonneville County Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane and Public Defense Attorney Alexander Sosa, never denied that Eilander was responsible for killing Rangel.
The defense instead argued that Eilander was acting in self-defense, and both Eilander and his then-girlfriend testified that Rangel threatened him after Eilander said, "Hey man, what's up?"
Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal argued Eilander was guilty, telling the jury in his closing argument that Rangel's actions were not enough to warrant deadly use of force.
Neal released a statement after the verdict was announced.
"Obviously we're disappointed with the verdict, but we were able to get all of our evidence before the jury to paint as complete a picture as possible," Neal said in a text message, "That is all that the state can do. We respect that the jury must then make the ultimate decision."
The Bonneville County Public Defender's Office could not be reached for comment after the verdict was announced.
