Jake Eilander

Eilander

A jury found Jake Eilander not guilty of second-degree murder Wednesday night after a seven-day trial.

Eilander, 38, was accused of shooting and killing Ulises Rangel, 44, on March 30, 2022 in a parking lot near the intersection of 1st Street and Woodruff Avenue.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.